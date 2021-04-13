DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2,280.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after purchasing an additional 171,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chewy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,077 shares of company stock worth $22,638,068. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

