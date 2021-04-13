DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,372,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

NYSE:ARW opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

