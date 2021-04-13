DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

