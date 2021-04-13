DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32,334 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.45.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

