Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCTH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,430. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. As a group, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

