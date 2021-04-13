Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Down to $39.75

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.75, but opened at $38.44. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKL. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

