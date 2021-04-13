Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $100.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.68.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. 1,669,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $94.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.