Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $100.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.68.
Shares of DELL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. 1,669,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $94.04.
In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
