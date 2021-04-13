Delphy (DPY) Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $86,084.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00056120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00084137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.64 or 0.00627947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038147 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.