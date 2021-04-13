Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $8.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $26.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.52 billion to $29.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.01 billion to $41.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $40,178,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.