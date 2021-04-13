DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00065079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003318 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

