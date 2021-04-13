Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.35

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 1380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WILYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

