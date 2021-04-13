Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 308,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,950. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

