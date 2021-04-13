DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 388.6% in March

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 388.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. DENSO has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

