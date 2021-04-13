DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 388.6% in March

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 388.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. DENSO has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.
