DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.