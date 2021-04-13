DePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.71 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and $660,050.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00007296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00261800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00684875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,950.41 or 0.99559819 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.08 or 0.00869982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

