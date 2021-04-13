DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Down 5.8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.99 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 21,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,511,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 38.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

