Dero Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $36.67 million and $732,875.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00005530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,106.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,295.34 or 0.03637268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00422976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $737.54 or 0.01168727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.62 or 0.00522321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00453939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.36 or 0.00358703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00033766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,508,491 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.