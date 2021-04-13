Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at C$2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$29.68 million and a PE ratio of 97.93.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

