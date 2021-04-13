Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in March

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSNY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.