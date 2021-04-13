Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,024. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.