Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $60.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DISCA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of DISCA stock remained flat at $$40.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,984,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214,937. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

