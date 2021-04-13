Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $575.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.56.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $257.00 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $532.23 and a 200-day moving average of $537.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.