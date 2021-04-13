Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $54.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RXN. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

RXN opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rexnord by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

