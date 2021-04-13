Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $21.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

CNHI stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 80,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

