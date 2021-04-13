Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $135.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.