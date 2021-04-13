Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $210.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

HCA stock opened at $191.66 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

