Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $94.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSM. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of MSM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 510,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,699. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

