Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OUTKY stock remained flat at $$3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

