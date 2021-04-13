Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.90. 26,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,546,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after buying an additional 120,995 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

