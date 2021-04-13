Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$50.39 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. Aperam has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $50.39.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.