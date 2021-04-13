Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$50.39 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. Aperam has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.