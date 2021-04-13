Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TLGHY remained flat at $$20.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.
About Telenet Group
