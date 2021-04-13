Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 458.7% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

DTEGY opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

