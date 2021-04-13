Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 21,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTCWY. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

