Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.96

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.96 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61). Devro shares last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.53), with a volume of 393,197 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of £322.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.
In other Devro news, insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Lesley Jackson purchased 13,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46).
About Devro (LON:DVO)
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.
