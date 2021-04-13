DEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $39,820.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $39,820.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038648 BTC.

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

