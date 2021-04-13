Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as high as C$6.00. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.88, with a volume of 41,244 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$381.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4522766 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.10%.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

