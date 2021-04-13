DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,966,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 46,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 465,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $970.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

