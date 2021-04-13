Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $175.58.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

