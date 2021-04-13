Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Stephens increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

