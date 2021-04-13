DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 1,208.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.7 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of DDCCF remained flat at $$17.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

