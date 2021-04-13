Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at SVB Leerink

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.00% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 674,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,284. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $207,800.00. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

