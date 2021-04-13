DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DigiPath stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. DigiPath has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. DigiPath had a negative return on equity of 1,137.19% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

