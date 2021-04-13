Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 19.1% Higher This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.46 or 0.00511630 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001284 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,837.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 806% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

