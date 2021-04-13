Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Cap of $13.20 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and $1.23 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

