DigitalBits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $65.16 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.07 or 0.00497523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006518 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00026966 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.14 or 0.03406301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

