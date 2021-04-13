Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 49.2% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 49.2% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $654,785.79 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,233,651 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

