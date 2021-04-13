DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $340,071.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.94 or 0.00511707 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001285 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,841.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 808.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,037,216,843 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,023,680 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

