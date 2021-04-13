Digitex Token (DGTX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00625233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.