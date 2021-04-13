Digiwage Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $149,778.91 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.