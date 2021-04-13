DigixDAO Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $426.79 or 0.00677967 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $43.35 million and approximately $147,930.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00052802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00042669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00083607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00628472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032370 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,571 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

About DigixDAO



